BY DR. DELE SOBOWALE

“Prophets are accustomed to being ignored.” Anonymous.

Accurate prophecy is a divine gift; it should not be commercialised. I am a prophet in a small Church, but, I don’t do it for profit.

I announce what the spirit directs only; no more no less. That is why my predictions are always precise and almost always true. Here are a few. There are more for 2023 ready to be released. They all point in one direction. NIGERIA

NEEDS A LOT OF PRAYERS.

What follows was published in the SUNDAY VANGUARD in August 2021 – eight months ago.

“ATIKU VERSUS TINUBU IN 2023 UNLESS… 1

“If you don’t know where you are going; you’ll wind up somewhere else.”

Yogi Bera, US Comedian.

Ask many non card-carrying citizens about the two major political parties in Nigeria today, they will probably tell you that the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have failed the country since return to civil rule in 1999. Some will even offer the opinion that we need a third party – in order to make a clean break from the past.

If you believe them, then you must be ready for a surprise in 2023. Unless certain events occur, then you might as well brace yourself for a contest between two old men of Nigerian politics in 2023 – Alhaji Abubakar Atiku as the candidate of the PDP and Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu as the candidate of the APC. My advice to those opposed to any of those as successors to Buhari is simple. If you don’t want it, start working hard now.

When a thunderstorm is predicted, it is of no use to insult the Weather Forecaster on television. Get ready to do the needful to protect yourself.

Before going into the reasons for that projection, permit me to say that this is not my wish. But, the unfolding political drama – including behind the scenes activities – indicates that the people of Nigeria would have been boxed into a corner resulting in only these options. Certainly, the usual adventurers, independent candidates and third party aspirants will contest. They will have no chance. “God is always on the side of the big battalions. Marshall Turene, 1611-1675, VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ p 20. These are the battalion commanders in Nigerian politics as we move towards 2023.”

THIS WAS WRITTEN IN MAY 2019

Just before Buhari started his second term; after Nigerians were lured into the trap by the slogan of ”Next Level”, this was published to warn Nigerians. Today, most Nigerians will agree that we are experiencing the closest thing to pure anarchy now. Read first and the some of the causes for concern will be highlighted.

“NEXT LEVEL IS PURE ANARCHY

“The Katsina State Government has cancelled all activities lined up for the inauguration ceremony of the new administration in the state.”

PUNCH, May 24, 2019, p 2.

The government gave its reasons. “The decision on a low-key celebration was taken following the unfortunate incessant attacks by bandits in some areas of the state which led to the death of many people and left several others injured or homeless.” Katsina, it needs to be repeated, is Buhari’s own state. Unless charity no longer begins at home, we have the scary scenario of a leader who cannot defend his own home assuring the rest of us of our safety.

Anarchy is here. When Buhari is sworn in on May 29, 2019 for his second term (which cannot end soon enough for me) his state would have been on record for posterity as the first state to succumb to the dictates of hoodlums – now called bandits. When, a few weeks ago, the article FROM BEGGING TO BANDITRY: REVOLT OF THE ALMAJIRIS was published, a lot of things were deliberately omitted from the facts presented in order not to frighten too many Fellow Nigerians – especially those who we were told provided Buhari’s winning margin. Katsina was one of them.

Close to ninety-eight per cent of the voters there voted for their “Baba”. I have bad news for them. A Baba is supposed to take good care of his kids in any society. Otherwise he is unworthy to be called “Father”. The government’s submission to the will of bandits is the beginning of more state surrender of power to unelected governments called warlords controlling certain areas of the state. Let me cite another one.

Unknown to Nigerians and perhaps also unknown to their Baba, the criminals have already CHANGED the annual farming calendar in the state. Hitherto, farmers, mostly women, start as early as the end of harmatan to prepare the land for a new year. This year, not only in Katsina but in all the states of the North, the bandits have already driven millions of subsistent farmers off the land.”

THEN ON JANUARY 1, 2022 YOU READ THIS IN SATURDAY VANGUARD.

The article was submitted a week before the end of December 2021. Specifically, on exchange rate here was the forecast.

“exchange rate will rise over $600/US$1.”

This was the forecast in the section under ECONOMY. To be candid, I was expecting the country to reach that dreadful milestone by August. But, here we are in June and the rate at the parallel market is already N610/US$1. Prices are spiralling out of control. Next level for exchange rate – N650/US$1.

WHO WILL WIN IN 2023?

Unless something unexpected happens to the two men of “calibre and timber”, the next President will be one of them. I know you are curious to know who. But, that declaration now will spoil the game for everybody. You will soon read it in VANGUARD.