L-R: Vice Principal, Admin, Eko Akete Grammar School, Mr. Rafiu Sobanke; Head, Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility, Wema Bank, Mrs. Abimbola Agbejule; Head, Branch Service Coordination, Wema Bank, Mr Oluwole Esomojumi; Principal, Eko Akete Grammar School, Mr. Iyun Oladunjoye; Vice Principal, Academics, Mrs Christie Akinmutimi; Director, Eko Akete Senior Grammar School, Mr. Olawale Ogunjobi; during the handover ceremony of Borehole Facility to Eko Akete Grammar School, courtesy Head office/ALAT 2022 Salary for Love project by Wema Bank staff in Lagos…

By Moses Nosike

Employees of Wema Bank Plc took their Corporate Social Responsibility a notch higher this year by donating a borehole facility to Eko Akete Grammar School, Lagos.

This project was executed as part of the Salary for Love initiative, an annual initiative where Wema Bank staff donate their one-day basic salary for community impact projects.

Since the initiative commenced in 2018, it has recorded increased success and positive societal impact over the years and over 80,000 people in various communities across Nigeria have benefitted from the Salary for Love initiative of Wema Bank.

This year, the Salary for Love initiative was premised on ‘Education and Entrepreneurship’. The theme was informed by the rapid increase in moral decadence and depravity amongst Nigerian youths today. Champions from all the regions across the Bank were nominated to execute selected projects for their respective regions.

The Head Office/ALAT Team donated a borehole facility to the students and staff of Eko Akete Grammar School as their Salary for Love 2022 project.

This project was chosen to provide potable water for the beneficiaries in line with the Sustainable Development Goals – Good Health & Wellbeing, Quality Education, and Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 3, 4 & 6).

Speaking at the presentation of the borehole facility to the school, the Head, Corporate Sustainability, and Responsibility, Wema Bank Plc, Mrs. Abimbola Agbejule, said the gesture was one of the ways of giving back to the society as part of the recovery efforts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Head, Branch Service Coordination, Wema Bank Plc and Lead Champion of the project, Mr. Oluwole Esomojumi, said the provision of clean and potable drinking water is one way of ensuring public hygiene which is a requirement for the attainment of sustainable development goals. He further explained that Eko Akete Grammar School was selected for the project due to the identified need of the school and surrounding community

Responding, the Principal of the school, Mr. Iyun Oladunjoye thanked the staff and management of the Bank for the borehole facility. He further stated that the borehole facility would help the school maintain its green ambience and continue its fishery project, in addition, to being of help to the community where the school is located.

“This borehole is meeting us at our point of need as students and staff of Eko Akete Grammar School. Access to clean water is essential for good health and well-being; it also contributes to the green ambience and fishery project of the school.” he said.