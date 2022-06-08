By Nwafor Sunday

Ahead of the forthcoming general elections, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and former governor of Lagos state, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent a strong message to the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to step aside and be ready to be buried come 2023.

Tinubu disclosed this while delivering his message, minutes after he was declared winner of the just concluded 2022 APC convention/ primaries.

In his words: We will roar! We will do it. The Poverty Development Party, PDP, should step aside, be ready to be buried and leave our country for us to rebuild for our children.”

Speaking further, Jagaban, opined: “We will eliminate them, they depleted our resources for sixteen years. They are agents of poverty, terror, violence and lies. They are retrogressive. They left us with hunger. PDP don’t know arithmetic , join me to defeat them come 2023”, he said.

Recall that Tinubu had told Atiku to be ready for him, noting that he would square up with him come 2023.

According to him: On May 29, 2022,Tinubu congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primaries.

While congratulating, former Lagos state Governor said: “I welcome the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded primary.

“I look forward to squaring up with him as a worthy opponent in the coming election. I have known the former Vice President as a formidable politician and a patriot who believes in the unity and progress of our dear country.

“As we move further into the election season, I charge the PDP presidential candidate and all political actors across Party lines that we should make this election season one that is devoid of bitterness, rancour and strife.

“We should make our campaigns peaceful and issue based. Election season should be a festival of ideas that will uplift our country and improve the living condition of all our people.

“Unfortunately for the PDP, its candidate will be burdened to explain why Nigerians should give it another opportunity, after squandering 16 years at the central government, without much to show”.

“Nigerians are yet to forget the national ruin and mismanagement of our country for 16 years by successive PDP administration and this bad memory will dog the campaign of the PDP Candidate.

“Nevertheless, I once again congratulate our former Vice President for his victory in his party’s primary.”