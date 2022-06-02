Legal Adviser of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, Chief Alex Amujogu, says that no interloper will be allowed to destroy the party in the state.

Amujogu said this while addressing newsmen in Enugu on Thursday, against the backdrop of the activities of those he called impostors claiming to be the party’s officials in the state.

“Everybody knows that APGA in Enugu State is one and we do not have any faction.

“We have resolved to remain one indivisible entity as a party poised to take over the state,” he said.

The legal adviser said that members would not fold their hands and watch few individuals destroy the party they suffered for years to build in the state.

“Our attention has been drawn to an event said to have been scheduled by APGA in Enugu State which our party is not aware of, because we have one Chairman in the state in person of Chief Elechi Onyia.

“We have made a report to all the security agencies. By the grace of God, they will stop the unauthorised event.

“We have gone to the venue of the event and reported it to security agencies.

“They do not have any basis for organising such an event. It should rather be organised by the chairman of the party, and not any other person,” Amujogu said.

He, however, threatened to take legal action against the “interlopers” and “impostors” if they did not stop their activities.

Also speaking, a former APGA Chairman in the state, Chief Sochima Nwachukwu, condemned the development, saying that it was worrisome that some people were bent on using the party platform to achieve their personal gains.

“People must join APGA through the normal process rather than imposing themselves on the party.

“Everybody knows that APGA in Enugu State is one and it is a very peaceful party,” Nwachukwu said. (NAN)