Or ‘break the egg and tell the world who is Obasanjo’

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Unless former President Olusegun Obasanjo clarified the comment he allegedly made that picking Atiku as running mate in 1999 was a mistake, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who Obasanjo is in 48 hours.

The media was awash on Monday with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, quoted to have said that he made a mistake selecting Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as his Vice President in 1999.

However, Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin said

that if the former President fails to clarify the statement in 48 hours, “the party will be left with no option but to expose Obasanjo and tell Nigerians who he is in reality.”

Senator Jibrin who spoke to journalists in Kaduna on Monday, explained that “the PDP has high regards and respect for former President Obasanjo, but it will be very disappointing if the statement credited to him and carried in virtually all the national dailies is true.”

“The statement which was among others that he ,Obasanjo, made a mistake of appointing the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku as his running mate was unfortunate.”

“In the present circumstance, I wish to appeal to former President Obasanjo to come out openly to repeat what he has said,. Whether or not he was misquoted or meant what was credited to him.”

“Although he has not debunked what was reported, one can assume that what was quoted to have been said by him is correct, but if he fails to openly come out and say which is correct in 48 hours, you will hear the bombardment and I will have no option but to break the egg and tell the whole world and Nigerians who is Obasanjo.”

“There is no doubt Obasanjo may still be angry with Atiku even after helping him to succeed but perhaps for truncating his third term agenda, in any case, Alhaji Abubakar Atuku is our presidential candidate and I can tell you for sure that he will be the President in 2023 In shaa Allah”.

“A high powered reconciliatory committee would be constituted to meet Governor Nyesom Wike and appeal to him.”

”Governor Wike is a great party man who fought for the party, when the committee is constituted, in which we will also bring other contestants together, we will go and meet with Governor Wike and appeal to him even if it means kneeling down to beg him.”

“It is our belief that in any contest, there will always be a winner and a loser and we must take whatever comes our way as the will of God who gives power to whatever he wishes at the time he wishes.”

“Atiku is a great man, a man of honour and integrity who will lead Nigeria to greatness, we will bring our head down infact very low and respect every Nigeria as a party and that is why we are calling on party members to be united to.enaure that we win the next election. We must unite among ourselves and avoid speaking against ourselves in a manner that portrays the party in bad light.”

“We lost Ekiti election because there was no unity among party members but we have learnt our lessons, that is why prominent persons have been appointed to handle the Osun election and I can tell you that Senator Ademola Adeleke will be the next governor of Osun State.”

“The PDP is kicking very well and we will rule Nigeria again and do better. We will do all within our powers to ensure victory for Atiku and Okowa come 2023 Presidential elections,” he said.

