The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the commission will comply with the court order to extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration to June 30.

The Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, made the assurance at a briefing ahead of the Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert on Saturday, said the commission has a history of complying with court orders.

The INEC chairman, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekamni, said: “The commission has a history of complying with the court order, that I can assure you. I understand from the court papers that the commission was asked to come on the 29th of this month to give the court and submit certain documents.

“We are going to do that but remember that once a matter is in court, it is subjudice to talk about it.”

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had issued an order stopping INEC from ending the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon in the court’s ruling granted an order of interim injunction following the hearing of an argument on motion ex-parte by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).