By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri— International Oil Companies, IOCs, operating in Polobubo-Itsekewu community, Warri North Local Government Area in Delta State have been urged by President-General of Polobubo-Itsekewu Community Development Association, Dr. Bright Abulu, to embark on remediation, clean-up and reparation of the community.

Briefing newsmen, yesterday in Warri, Abulu lamented the high degree of environmental challenges facing the area due largely to oil exploration activities, urging the Federal and Delta State governments to also step in to resolve the problems.

He said: “As the world commemorates World Environment Day in June 2022 with the theme Only one Earth, we wish to urgently draw the attention of Chevron Nigeria Limited, Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, Nigeria Petroleum Development Company/Elcrest Nigeria Limited, JV – NPDC/ElCrest, Conoil Producing Limited, Sahara Energy Services Limited, Federal and the Delta State government and the world to the human and environmental crisis facing our only homeland, Polobubo-Itsekewu.”

The community called for shoreline protection and land reclamation project to save the area, adding that the multinational oil firms and government should also carry out canalisation and dredging of the area.