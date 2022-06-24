By Ibrahim Ogalah, Katsina

GOVERNOR Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said his administration will not back down in the fight against the insecurity bedeviling the state, urging local government leaders to rise up and fight the menace to a standstill in their respective domains.

The governor urged the LG leaders to stay in their domains and provide democratic dividends to their subjects instead of running to cities for fear of bandits. Masari spoke during a two-day security awareness orkshop for local government administrators held at the Katsina Local Government Service Commission. According to the governor, the LG leaders were aware of the challenges bedeviling the LGAs before they presented themselves to the electorate, contending that they had no excuse to fail in discharging their responsibilities.

Masari said: “You presented yourselves as chairmen and councillors bearing in mind the huge responsibilities attached to your offices. We know that we are in a very challenging time but what is leadership without challenges? From the little resources that we have locally, if you are determined to work, you can use it to the benefit of your people.

Let us face our challenges head-on because nobody will do it for us. In this fight against insecurity, there is no surrender. The major challenge before you is securing the lives and properties of the people, business and the standard of living. Stay in your Local Government Areas’ and at least, let them see that you share in their grieves and sorrows.” Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser on Security Matters, Ibrahim Ahmad katsina noted that the security awareness workshop for the council leaders was designed by the government to help contain the security challenges bedeviling the state and the nation generally.

‘’The desire by the State Government to partner with relevant stakeholders from the security sector, the Academia, Judiciary, Local Government Administration, and other development partners, such as the UNDP, CDD and USAID is to find lasting and adoptable solutions to our problems, Katsina ’’