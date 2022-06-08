All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Senator Rilwan Akanbi, has described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the APC presidential primary as deserving.

Akanbi, in a statement made available to Vanguard, hailed aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu, saying the victory wasn’t surprising.

His words:”We saw it coming and you deserve the win. We are proud that this has been one of our best of democratic moments. Congratulations, Asiwaju.”

Akanbi, who also is the Deputy National Chairman of South-West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23), further said:”My thanks goes to ex Governor Godswill Akpabio, the first to throw in the towel, ex governor Ibikunle Amosun, Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, also stepped down for Tinubu. Dimeji Bankole, the former speaker of the house of representatives; Muhammad Badaru, Jigawa governor; and Ajayi Boroffice, senator representing Ondo north, who also withdrew from contesting the presidency and supported Tinubu, along with Uju Ohanenye, the only female APC presidential aspirant, who also threw her weight behind Tinubu.

“I also thank the delegates for making the primaries free and fair. But more importantly, I want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring not just a free and fair party primaries, but also ensuring the party followed democratic processes in all of its actions.

“And to Asiwaju Tinubu, your ability to lead this country after the general election, is not in doubt. We look forward to that future moment.”

Akanbi also hailed former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“This is the beauty of democracy. I admire their courage to have participated in such a keenly competitive exercise,” he added.