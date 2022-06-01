… urges investors to look out for Baron & Cabot 122-point report before any purchase

Investing in property in the UK is greatly considered to be one of the lowest risk investments in the world, with consistent long-term returns factored.

In this interview with GABRIEL OLAWALE, the Founder and Managing Director of Baron & Cabot, (the fastest growing UK property investment company in the world), Mr. Mark Pearson revealed some of the benefits of investing in UK property and how they help investors through a step-by-step guide on sourcing the right property to purchase in the UK.

Why must I leave Nigeria and invest in the UK?

Firstly, let me make it clear that we are not suggesting that people should stop investing in Nigeria, this Nigeria is a great country with a huge amount of great things going on. All we are saying is that if you don’t want to put all your eggs in one basket, then the UK is one of the best options to consider in terms of property investment.

What is the essence of the money you have but refuse to invest it and in the end due to inflation, you are losing 18 percent of it annually. I think it is wise to invest it somewhere you will not need to think of inflation and in addition, you will generate additional cash from it.

What is in stock for Nigerians as regards UK property investment?

A great opportunity presented by the UK is that foreigners can legally buy the property or have banks offer favourable mortgage terms for investment. This investment platform gives Africans an opportunity to invest in property with ease and without limitations. Thus, while seeking to invest in property, Baron & Cabot stands out to be the paramount property investment organization that an investor can trust throughout the investment process.

Our presence in Nigeria and Kenya has greatly impacted property investment and sourcing in the UK, thus creating more options for investors.

There are multiple benefits when you invest in UK property, one of them is inflation, you know that when you bought the property in Nigeria, rent it out and make a profit in naira. When the money is converted to the dollar or pounds, you lost money because of the inflation.

But investing in UK property helps you to raise your money against inflation because it’s one of the oldest property markets and well established. It gives all clients the ability to predict because of its stability.

On top of that, you are able to get a 35 to 40 percent return on investment, most of the properties are in double-figure returns and that is one of the safest investment spaces.

Why do global clients trust you for future investments?

We make the process transparent and completely simple, from your initial meeting teaching you the fundamentals of property investment, how to consistently invest on your own, and the best areas of the UK to look at.

We don’t pressure our clients because we want them to understand the basics first so that they can have full confidence in every investment with us.

Also, together we help our clients with a mortgage, regardless of the country they live in, everything from tax to tenant management, bank accounts to build warranties we cover for them.

We also educate our clients on the fundamentals of property investment, show areas, prices, and why to invest, and explain which mortgage lenders they can use. Our global team of experts will guide you through every step of your investment, from initial purchase and property management to exit and beyond.

This means that for every investment you look at with Baron & Cabot, a report in place will have been fully independently researched.

Baron & Cabot is regarded as one of the fastest-growing UK property investment companies, how are you able to do this?

One of the key reasons Baron & Cabot is able to invest so well is because we are using one of the most advanced data analytics in the world. We break down the whole of England into 1-2 square kilometer squares and look at all of the economic and environmental factors which change the property value and rental value.

These factors include historical data on price, price per square foot, average salary, inflation, supply & demand, and lending rates all the way back to the 1990s. This means that not only are we miles ahead of the game in terms of picking the right property, but we can also produce some of the most accurate cash flow estimates in the world.

As an investor, this will give you full confidence in buying the best and knowing what your future assets will be worth.

How did you go about your due diligence?

Our 122-point due diligence checklist is a leader in the market and is expected to be the industry standard in the coming years. The report is critical before any property purchase, breaking down every detail of a developer, development, investment area, and financials with a simple star scoring system.

We understand the developer’s financial situation and track record, and ensure every document from planning applications, the highway acts, title deeds and lease details are all in place so you don’t have to. This means that every investment you look at with a Baron & Cabot, 122-point report in place will have been fully independently researched.

With our 122-point report, you can focus on the best investment for you, knowing the research has already been done. Don’t buy any UK property until you have seen the Baron & Cabot 122-point report on it.

To start investing, like how much did I need?

With £50,000 to £200,000 you can start your UK property investment. Within three to five years, based on your mortgage plan, you will be looking at double your return. With that, you will be looking at using that return to buy another property.

Many companies into property investment, what stand you out?

Why did you expand your operation to Nigeria and Kenya?

As the demand for property investment rises among African investors, our main goal is to make sure the process of property investment always remains transparent and simple. We are currently helping Kenyans and Nigerians invest in property within the UK in an effective way. We are also helping Kenyans and Nigerians to provide mortgages and buy properties through research for the safety of their investment in the UK.

Why did you focus more on educating clients?

We make the decision many years ago that we are going to train our clients on how to do it themselves. We empowered them to research independently why our own job is to have the best project in place.

We don’t increase the price for Nigerian clients or any other clients across the world, we show you how to find out how much it should cost, and what the rent is among others.

We take our time to build process in Nigeria, which a lot of our competitor is trying to do now

What we have done in Nigeria in the past three years was to build a network of mortgage companies and legal companies. We don’t just leave the client and say you are on your own, we understand the obstacle they are likely to face as a Nigeria that wants to invest anywhere in the world and we build that support system.

A lot of companies come to Nigeria and just go for a wealthy cash person, which is easy. But in our own case, we don’t just focus on the elite, we work with the middle class, a lot of our clients are young families with a good job and they have few properties in Nigeria and see the need to invest in other parts of the world so that all their eggs will not be in one basket.

Research Developments?

Baron & Cabot is one of the few companies with trained UK surveyors and data analysts, meaning you get the highest returns. We also back up our specialist’s work with additional independent external research companies. This gives you the edge and best possible profits.

What about UK Bank Account, Mortgage, Tax and Legal aspect?

For our international clients, we will support your bank account setup. That can be a bank from your country with a presence in the UK, a UK bank or an online UK account. We are able to offer favorable exchange rates to get the best possible return for your investments.

As related to mortgages, we have in place, a world-class international mortgage service. Whether you are a UK citizen or international, we will always find a way.

For the tax, we make investing in the UK clear and simple, with the option to use the accountants for the lifetime of your investment, and for the legal processing, we take you through the process with a professional legal panel, trusted by the developers and us for an easy and simple purchase. Our nationwide management network allows full management of your property.

For more information, you can visit our website, https://baroncabot.com/