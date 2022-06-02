Atiku Abubakar

By John Alechenu

Receives PDP certificate of return, pleads for support

Abuja—The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday received his certificate of return from the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, calling on Nigerians to support the party to rescue Nigeria.

Abubakar was elected as the PDP presidential candidate at the party’s primary held last Saturday in Abuja.

Speaking, yesterday, in Abuja, after he was handed his certificate of return by Ayu, Abubakar said his victory was for all Nigerians and party members, including those who contested against him.

“This victory is a victory for all of us, for our party and for the vast majority of Nigerians suffering under the misrule of the APC. It was a collective effort and I’m very grateful for everybody’s contributions,” he said.

While advising the National Working Committee, NWC, of the party to unite all members towards ensuring victory for the party, Abubakar said: “It requires the entire PDP family and other supporters and sympathisers. We must pull everyone together. Nobody should be excluded, I beg of you.

“I have already visited some of those who contested against me, in the effort to unify the party so that we can face our opponent, defeat them in the election and begin the process of rescuing and rebuilding this country from the callous and dangerous misrule of the past seven years. It’s there for everyone to see.

“We must unite and work extremely hard for every single vote in this country. There is so much to do and there is very little time to waste. So, let’s get to work.”

He enjoined members of the party, irrespective of the aspirants they supported during the primary, to close ranks and work towards the success of the party during the 2023 general elections.

In his remarks, Ayu said: “Today (yesterday), we are going to start the journey of 1000 miles.

This event is not a celebration of victory.

“It is simply an appreciation of the hard work of all party members who have done us proud to organize a very successful convention.

“I want to first thank my brother and friend, Senator David Mark, and the whole team that made it possible for us to have this successful convention.

“Within the PDP family, we had a minor contest, a small contest within the family. There were no victors, there were no vanquish, the party won.

“It is the party that won. Atiku Abubakar is not yet victorious, he has only been produced as our candidate, the candidate of the whole party.

“As we march forward, we need all of you because each one of you had a supporter and all of you plus all your supporters, we want you all to fuse together into one happy political family.