Senator Abdullahi Adamu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, says the outcome of Tuesday’s convention of the party will determine its electoral victory in 2023.

Adamu gave the warning in his remarks at the opening of the APC National Convention at the Eagle Square on Tuesday in Abuja.

He equally warned that the party must reconcile all aggrieved members across the country so as to ensure electoral victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections in 2023.

Adamu also urged members of the APC to put their house in order if the party must survive beyond 2023, saying the party is supreme to individual or group interests.

According to him, the election of the party’s presidential aspirant should not be based on primordial sentiments.

He, therefore, stressed the need for unity, understanding and display of re-conciliatory spirit among all members of the party.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Convention Election Management Committee, who is also the Governor of Kebbi, Sen. Atiku Bagudu, said 23 aspirants would be participating in the party’s primary election.

He stated that only three delegates elected from the 774 Local Government Areas of the country would be allowed to vote in the party’s primary election in line with the nation’s 2022 Amended Electoral Act.

Those attending the convention are: President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aishat; Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President Ahmad Lawan, who is also presidential aspirant of APC and the Speaker of the House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others APC chieftains and stakeholders are: State Governors elected on the platform of the APC, members of the National Assembly, 23 Presidential Aspirants of the party and other party members and supporters.