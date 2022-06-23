By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has dismissed as fake news reports that it has 21 voters registration centres in Niger Republic.

A caller, who said he was having challenges registering as .a voter in Mushin, Lagos, told Wazobia 95.1FM on Wednesday night the. iNEC had 21 registration centres in Niger Republic.

Dismissing the . allegation as fake news, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, Chief press secretary to the INEC National Chairman,. Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said it was time people are punished for fake news.

His words: “The Commission has 176, 846 polling units across the country and none outside Nigeria. I think it is high time we promulgated a law in this country to hold anybody spreading fake news accountable. Freedom of speech should not be a license for reckless statements.”