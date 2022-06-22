The Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Deputy Governor on Special Duties, Engr. Micheal Anoka has expressed gratitude to the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the Peoples Democratic Party for supporting a party’s stalwart, Monday Onyeme to emerge as Deputy Governorship Candidate for the 2023 general election.

Onyeme, the immediate past Executive Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue who hails from Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state, will be running on the same ticket with the Speaker of the State Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, who is the governorship candidate.

Speaking to newsmen in Asaba on Wednesday, Anoka described Onyeme as a result-oriented man who over the years, has lifted many Deltans from the shackles of poverty through his enormous empowerment programmes.

He expressed confidence that PDP’s choice of Monday Onyeme as running mate to Sheriff Oborevwori for the 2023 governorship election will ensure victory for the party.

According to Anoka, “I want to express my unreserved gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for standing by his words to ensure that credible leaders from across the 25 Local Government Areas emerge as candidates of our great party, the PDP for the coming elections in 2023.

“Sir Monday Onyeme’s emergence as deputy governorship candidate is a welcomed development because he is a man who has the interest of Delta state and all Deltans at heart.

“The Governor and the PDP made the right choice because Onyeme has the ability to unite the Ndokwa people and I believe that with this development, even the aggrieved people from the area will all return to the party because he is a great leader.

“Without an iota of doubt, his emergence as running mate to Oborevwori, is a sure determinant of victory for our party and I want to assure him of my continuous support and loyalty to actualize his political aspirations for the betterment of our dear state and Nigeria at large.”