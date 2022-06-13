We are set to engage grassroots — Adamu Kawo

By Esther Onyegbula

The coordinator NNPP Support Organization, Umar Adamu Kawo has called on meaning Nigerians to partner with the group in its mission of giving Nigeria a face lift through the NNPP platform.

Kawo made the call during the inauguration of NNPP Support Organisation, in Abuja.

According to Kawo, the organisation is created to provide mechanism of support for the party in the grassroot by engaging on membership drive and media advocacy.”

The group will provide a platform that will authenticate the stronghold of our party and give us the needed grassroot spread that will guarantee the victory of our party at all levels in the 2023 polls.”

“Our intention is to mobilise Nigerians of all walks of life into the NNPP fold in her rebuilding and new Nigeria agenda.”

We critically understand that Nigeria is in a crossroads and NNPP as a child of necessity today remains the only alternative in rebirthing our dear country to the dreams of our founding fathers.”

“The organisation will get in touch with the Nigeria young population and get them onboard to occupy the drivers seat in this journey of rescuing Nigeria. We humbly solicit the support of our party leadership, stakeholders and indeed all the candidates.”