By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Secretary-General of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), Dr Kunle Olajide has described the emergence of Senator Bola Tinubu, as the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the just concluded primaries of the party, as a positive development.

Olajide said this in a telephone conversation with Vanguard in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday shortly after the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the keenly contested APC presidential primary, which was held in Abuja.

In his worlds, “I’m particularly excited that a Yoruba man has emerged as the flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress, I’m particularly more excited that, that Yoruba man is my own personal friend and compatriot right from childhood

“It is a positive development for the Yoruba nation, i will call on Nigerians to rally support for him and ensure he emerges the next President of this nation, i sincerely hope and pray that he emerges the President of the Country

“Yoruba nation is part of this country, we have been responsible for keeping this country together as one nation, several efforts have been made in the past to divide the country through secession activities but we have been very consistent, we believe in one Nigeria and we have made enormous sacrifices to keep this country together and I’m very happy that through divine intervention we are being repaid now that our own son has emerged as the candidate of one of the leading political parties for the highest position in this country

“We appeal to all Nigerians to give him the support, because we have the records and the reputation of being very sincere in our leadership of this Country. You can recall the achievements recorded during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure . We are appealing to all Nigerians to ensure that he emerges as the next civilian president of Nigeria”.

Olajide advised Tinubu to adopt unification, peace and stability of Nigeria as the main thrust of his campaign.

“To make us the giant that we are in Africa and the World too. He should keep the flag flying and leave a very solid record behind. This is his time, this is our time, we must ensure that he gives the desired leadership to this country and make our mark”.