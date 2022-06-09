Nigerian brands are beginning to absorb global practices into their daily operations. Apart from scaling up their customer service delivery to become attractive entities at home and abroad, they are also taking full advantage of the opportunities technology is making available.

One of such is a cryptocurrency; a digital currency in which transactions are verified and records maintained by a decentralized system using cryptography, rather than by a centralized authority. Decentralized cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin now provide an outlet for personal wealth that is beyond restriction and confiscation.

E4luxury Jewellers, established by a young and visionary entrepreneur, Ayodele Donye Samson, has without contention become Nigeria’s topmost jewellery design brand, with clients beyond the shores of Africa.

Ayodele Samson’s E4luxury jewellers crafts designs hard to believe are produced by the hands of an Africa and Nigerian. The company transforms ordinary jewellery into real treasures such as precious stones, watches, clocks, and other fashionable gifts perfect for any occasion.

The E4luxury CEO has hinted that the company is ready to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment.

“E-commerce has become the order of the day and this development inevitable brought about digital currency and the use of cryptocurrency which is useful for our kind of business whose clients are scattered all over the world”, said the E4Luxury Jewellers boss.

The CEO of E4Luxury Jewellers added that with crypto payment, “clients all over the world can simply pay for our products without the usual hassles associated with non-digital currency”.

“More than 50% of the orders for our products since the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown have been coming to us via Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, and our website.

Continuing, the CEO of E4Luxury

said: “Such orders came from places outside the borders of this country including faraway countries in the Middle East”.

Ayodele Samson disclosed that the orders were delivered to customers through local and international companies; DHL and God are Good.

“There is nowhere that is too far away for us to deliver an order. In recent years, I have had to travel to Dubai to personally deliver a high-priced jewel piece ordered by a new client. On several occasions we have used international couriers for shipments to far corners of the earth,” stated the boss of E4Luxury Jewellers.