The Group Chief Executive, Oando Plc., Mr Adewale Tinubu, on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt, addressed the ongoing meeting of the African Export-Import Bank, Afreximbank, where he spoke on “Catalyzing the Economic Transformation Power of Sub-Sovereigns in the AfCFTA Era.”

Tinubu spoke on the need to support the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises within the framework of the African Free Trade Agreement, an initiative of the African Export-Import Bank, aimed at accelerating the process of diversifying African trade.

Oando Plc., is a gold sponsor of this year’s Afreximbank meeting.

More than 3,000 high-level banking, governmental, and international personalities are participating in the meeting, organized by the Central Bank of Egypt in cooperation with Afreximbank.

In the audience were central bank governors, African heads of government and ministers, and representatives of international and regional organizations led by the United Nations, the African Union, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund, among others.

The four-day meeting included the holding of 30 plenary and main sessions, in addition to two exhibitions on the main programmes and initiatives to diversify the African trade for better results.

