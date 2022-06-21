Sapele based Humanitarian and Philanthropist Atakijenyo Vwairhe Sly CEO J-Sly Energy Services Ltd has been Honoured and Celebrated with the Prestigious ECOWAS Youth Ambassadorial Award.



The Decoration Ceremony which took place in Sapele Delta State Nigeria is in lieu of his great efforts as a notable young personality of high repute, Hardworking and Goal oriented individual with passion for Youth Development and Empowerment in Sapele Delta State.

The official decoration was performed by the Representative of the ECOWAS Youth Council Amb. Temisan O. Louis President/Founder of the Mayorkings Agency Group witness the presence of notable personalities and well-wishers.

Amb. Sly was also presented with a Nelson Mandela Leadership Award of Excellence and Integrity.

It was recorded that Amb. Sly has over the being performing outstandingly in Humanitarian services to his immediate society, His drive for Youths Development and Capacity Building prompted him to set up the J-Sly Empire Record label through which he’s currently using to groom and promote Young talents in the entertainment industry.

In his remark after the Decoration and Presentation of Award, He appreciated the ECOWAS Youth Council for finding him worthy of such a Giant Recognition and Promised to contribute even more Societal Impacts in the coming days as he has structured plans of taking his Humanitarian services to another level by setting up a Foundation in this regard.

Amb. Temisan further admonished him not to relent in his effort towards ensuring a Better Society for his people and urged him to keep the flag flying.