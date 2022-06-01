Distribution of relief materials at the IDPs camps

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Victims Support Fund, VSF, has distributed relief materials to vulnerable households in Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, situated in seven Local Government Areas, LGAs of Benue state

The intervention which was the first phase of the exercise, started last Friday in Konshisha and Oju LGAs of the state, few weeks after the Fund flagged it off at the Ortese IDPs camp in Guma LGA of the state.

The benefiting households got bags of rice, beans, soyabeans, garri, bottles of palm oil, bottles of vegetable oil, sachets of 400 grams sugar, sachets of 500 grams salt, packs of food seasoning and hygiene kits.

Aside Konshisha and Oju, the relief materials were also taken to IDPs in Ado, Kwande, Logo, Gwer West and Guma LGAs of the state.

Speaking at Gungul and Gbinde, two communities in Konshisha LGA which were invaded by the army in 2021 after unknown armed militia gang waylaid and killed some military personnel on official assignment in the area, the State VFS Project Coordinator, Mndepawe Kwaghe said “the intervention programme is targeted at 6000 households in seven Local Governments in Benue State namely Konshisha, Oju, Ado, Apa, Kwande, Gwer West, Logo and Guma.”

Kwaghe who explained that the distribution would last six months noted that it would be carried out every month till September 2022.

The Executive Director, Gender and Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative, Mrs. Elizabeth Jeiyol, who commended the Chairman of VFS, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd) for the far reaching intervention in IDPs camps in the state also noted with delight that her organization was again partnering VSF to extend assistance to the needy and vulnerable after a similar intervention in 2020 during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained that the beneficiaries would get food and non food items including healthcare and economic empowerment items.

The Executive Secretary of Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, Dr. Emmanuel Shior represented by his Technical Assistant, Mr. Alexander Chia who was on ground to render support also commended VSF for its concerns for the humanitarian situation in the state.

Some of the benefiting IDPs including Nguveren Time and kuve Terser who recounted their experiences lamented that life had been very difficult for them saying that their children had been out of school for two years stressing further that they had been facing the challenge of non availability of food and non food items.

Also, some of the IDPs at Gungul and and Gbinde including Sarah Gwajime and Aku Buruku who lauded the VSF for stepping in to ameliorate their condition lamented that they lacked the funds to build new houses “that is why we decided to live in these thatch houses.”

Rounding off the first phase of the distribution exercise Monday at IDPs camps in Guma LGA, VSF official, Elder Sunday Oyibe, restated that the donation of the relief materials followed a request by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to the Chairman of VSF, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd) to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in the state.

He said: “Guma LGA has the highest number of IDPs and the beneficiaries are collecting 10kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of beans,10kg bag of garri, groundnut oil, palm oil, Maggi, salt, soap and cream,”

Elder Oyibe explained that before the flag off of the distribution exercise to beneficiaries “we did a need assessment, we know the needs of the people and we are accountable to the general public and to our Chairman, General TY Danjuma, who has sent us here.”

He disclosed that apart from the provision of food items, VSF also bought three Keke Napep ambulances, one of which would be sent to each of the Senatorial District of the state to convey the sick and pregnant women to hospital.

He noted that the VSF had always supported Benue state recalling that few years back, at the heat of the crsis, the VSF was in Agatu and Guma LGAs to support the IDPs saying “we did a lot of reconstruction and renovation of schools and hospitals then. Even when COVID-19 was spreading like wild fire in 2020, VSF was on ground to support Benue State like other States that were also supported.”

On her part, VSF State Coordinator, Mndepawe Kwaghe disclosed that 1,000 displaced households benefitted from the intervention in Ortese and Gbajimba IDPs camps all in Guma LGA.

She urged other organizations to “join hands to assist the displaced persons in Benue State as VSF cannot do it alone.”

While calling on the Federal Government to provide security for the victims to relocate back to their ancestral homes, the Project Coordinator noted that the VSF officials would continue to go round the country to distribute materials despite the security challenge and urged other organisations to assist and support the IDPs

Some of the beneficiaries including Mama Kwghwanhemba Ukor from Iordye village, Mama Emberga Senegh from Mbagen community and Mama Mbatesen Tagherga from Isherev lauded VSF for the intervention and prayed for the return of peace in their communities to enable them return back to their ancestral homes.