ASABA — A aspirant in the just concluded State House of Assembly primaries for the Bomadi constituency Mr. Pius Labo has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State’s epitome of good governance over seven and half years has paved ways for him to bring to bear his expertise in the National level.



Speaking to journalists at Asaba. Labo congratulated Okowa for being the choice of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to pair Atiku Abubakar as running mate noting that he was not surprised of the party’s choice since a golden fish has no hiding place.



He averred that Governor Okowa’s administration earned him this opportunity as he was all-encompassing in areas of Road construction in both urban and riverine communities, Housing, security, peace and conflict resolution, Health care, educational sector, empowerment programmes for youths, employment opportunities noting that these factors were considered for his selection.



Labo who was the Bomadi Local Government Area PDP campaign coordinator for 2015 general elections also noted that Okowa being an Igbo man would not only attract thousands of votes from the South-South also from the South-Eastern part of Nigeria.



He further charged Deltans and indeed the South-South region to shun politics of bitterness, stressing that the entire state, irrespective of political affiliation need to garner support for the Governor as his emergence as Vice President of Federal Republic of Nigerian will be of great benefit to the state and the region.



Labo expressed optimism that the Presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa would provide excellent leadership for Nigerians if given the mandate in 2023 general elections.