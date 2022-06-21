.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Managing Director of Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh, Tuesday, said the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, signalled the renewal of hope that Nigeria is primed to return to the path of development.

Askia in a statement, said; “At a time the nation needs a new beginning after the prolonged years of locust and deprivation by the current APC administration, the choice of Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, governor of Delta State, signals the renewal of hope that our dear country is primed to return to the path of development.

“The decision of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, and presidential flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is indeed divinely inspired and demonstrates that despite the missteps of the past seven years, God has grand plans for Nigeria. Those plans will be given vent by Senator Okowa as Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“After changing the landscape of Delta State in the past seven years through his innovative infrastructural projects, radical reforms effected in the health and education sectors as well as the successful entrepreneural programmes that have made many youths employers of labour, Nigerians are now poised to experience a new dimension in the provision of dividends of democracy.

“Senator Ifeanyi Okowa will strengthen the credentials of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as presidential flagbearer of the PDP as the vehicle for rescuing the country and delivering the real change Nigerians crave. We thank Alhaji Abubakar for his inspired choice.

“To my leader and Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the Almighty God has thrust on you the task of tagging along with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to lift Nigeria and Nigerians out of poverty and under development. And we know He will guide you to accomplish the assignment”.