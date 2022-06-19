.

*Appeals to leaders, stakeholders to support Delta gov

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Leaders and political stakeholders in the South have been urged to support the vice presidential candidacy of Delta State governor,Ifeanyi Okowa to the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP presidential candidate,Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A group operating under the aegis of South Renaissance Movement,SRM,which made the appeal in a statement, Saturday,exonerated Okowa of blame over alleged betrayal of the South geopolitical zone.

The group said the outburst by the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum,SMBLF, was unwarranted.

National Coordinator of the Movement, Hon. Emmanuel Sorokwu, said the position of the leaders is most unfortunate, given their pedigree as elder statesmen.

The group insisted that Okowa’s nomination as Atiku’s running mate, didn’t truncate the aspiration of the Southern part of the country, adding that the war-like posture of the group contravenes the spirit of a united Nigeria.

The SMBLF had in a statement signed by Chief Clark, who is also the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF; Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Leader, Afenifere; Dr. Dru Bitrus, President-General, Middle Belt Forum; and Ambassador (Prof.) George Obiozor, President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, accused Okowa of betraying the South by accepting the VP slot.

But the group (SRM), accused the leaders of fanning the embers of disunity, noting that their position is akin to asking the South to boycott the 2023 elections because the presidency was not ceded to the zone.

According to him , “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is a known loyal party man and will always submit to the dictates of the party. Since the winner of the PDP presidential ticket is from North, obviously the running mate will come from the South. Moreso, both the South East and North East have not had a shot at the Presidency ,So North East having it ,will mean hope for the South East .

Sorokwu, a renowned banker and former Chairman of Aniocha Local Government Area, spoke with selected journalists in Abuja.

In his words, “as a group, we have very high regards for these elder statesmen but we need to keep the records straight, we want to make it clear that the Delta State Governor didn’t commit any crime or betrayed the political aspiration of the South as insinuated by . Okowa instead was one of the people that worked for power to shift to the South, but howbeit, he does not believe that politics or issue of power shift must be a do or die affair.

“We appeal to them to see the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a call to service of our fatherland. We crave their support as fathers and not antagonism. We all need power shift to the South but we most go about it democratically.

“We enjoin Nigerians to disregard insinuations that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is working against the interest of the Sourh. The governor is a fine gentleman that won’t betray any agreement for whatever reason”.

Meanwhile the group congratulated the governor for his emergence, describing it as a “round peg in a round hole”.