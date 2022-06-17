Former President of the Senate, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim has congratulated His Excellency Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa on his emergence as the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 presidential election; describing him as a cool-headed gentle man and a brilliant and focused leader.

In a statement Anyim signed personally, he said “I heartily congratulate His Excellency Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State on his emergence as the Vice-Presidential candidate of our great party for the 2023 presidential election. Sen Okowa has remained a cool-headed and focused leader who has, over the years, devoted his time and energy to the service of our dear country in various capacities”.

“I have no doubt that Sen. Okowa will effectively compliment our presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar for the urgent task of rescuing, reuniting and rebuilding our dear country”, Anyim concluded.