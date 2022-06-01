By Cynthia Alo & Joseph Oso

Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu has said that the only way Nigerians can make a good change come 2023 election is by voting the right people with the right capacity.

She stated this at the kick off of the annual 4 day community training held in Lagos for young community organizers, civil activists and members of political parties.

Addressing journalist during the opening of the community organizing training, Mbamalu stated that the solution to the problems facing Nigeria is to make good use of this coming election and vote the right people with the right capacity.

She said : “One way to find a solution to the problems in Nigeria in this election is by getting in the right people with the right capacity to solve the problem.

Because until we have the right leaders with the right mindset in office and improve the quality of leadership , we cannot address our challenges. This is because if people do not know what they are suppose to do in office they can never utilize our national wealth in a way that maximises the kind of result we want.”

So for me the major question on how to address the challenges is getting good leaders, which is why we are calling on Nigerians to get their PVC, vote for the right person, and do not sell your vote it doesn’t help us as a nation.”

She added that “the training is actually one of the several the Yiaga Africa has been having and this one is in Lagos . The idea is to build young civil activists and political leaders especially in the pre-election phase. We believe that if we as nation invest in youth leadership intentionally, then we can start building that consciousness about young people to mobilize them and also to participate in the elections and that is because young people play a vital role in our political space.