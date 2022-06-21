A video which went viral on the micro-blogging app, Twitter, has put the former Governor of Lagos state and now presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu on the spot for landing at the presidential wing of the Murtala International Airport, Lagos.

The National Leader of the APC visited Lagos where he was given a heroic welcome by both his supporters and loyalists.

However, other commuters on the airport road lamented in a series of videos which have gone viral that they were held for three hours at a spot to make way for the former Governor.

An aggrieved Nigerian man who made the video claimed that other commuters on the road could not move for three hours.

He claimed that the road was blocked for three hours by the authorities just to receive Tinubu.

Also, in the viral videos, commuters could be seen packed at one side of the road while the presidential candidate’s convoy took the whole of the other section of the road.

Also, in a tweet, Former aide to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri reacted to the viral video via Twitter.

He corroborated the tweep’s tweet about the incident.

However, the Lagos state Commissioner for information, Gbenga Omotoso, denied the claims that the road was shut down for three hours because of Tinubu.

Speaking with media personality, Reuben Abati, via a text and read on Arise TV, Omotoso described the claims of blocking the road for three hours as tissues of lies.

According to him, ”It is all lies. Roads were not shut for three hours. The convoy was formed by party faithfuls and other Lagosians who were excited to see Asiwaju. Governor Sanwo-Olu has directed that the attack on journalists should be investigated’.’

