Bombs exploded and bullets rained at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, Sunday afternoon by gunmen and at the end, 50 worshippers laid dead, signalling the arrival of massacre of the innocent in the South.

Those killed included family members, children, and pregnant women.

Another eyewitness said the gunmen, who disguised as worshippers, detonated explosives suspected to dynamite and later opened fire on members of the church.

One of the priests at the church, Rev. Father Andrew Abayomi, who narrated how the church was attacked, said the gunmen also bombed the church.