The incident occurred on Thursday, June 22, at the popular Obanikoro bus stop, very close to Awoof fast food.

An eyewitness who pleaded for anonymity told Vanguard that the driver who did not want his bus to be seized by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who were on patrol, parked his bus in the middle of the road when one of the LASTMA operatives opened the bonnet of the bus and pulled out the fuel pump which led to the fire outbreak.It is not clear exactly how many people were on the bus, but witnesses said there were passengers who ran out of the bus immediately after they noticed the fire.