By Steve Oko

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has declared that he wants “Biafra land to be calm and peaceful”.

Kanu made the declaration Tuesday in Abuja where he appeared before the Federal High Court.

The courageous-looking IPOB Leader said that killings and violence in Biafra land had to stop immediately.

His words:” I want Biafra land to be calm and peaceful; calm and very, very peaceful! We are fighting to defend our people not to kill them. We are fighting to defend them that’s why I’m here, and we will continue to do so until we get victory”.

There have been unprecedented senseless killings in parts of South East for some years now, a development that has remained a serious source of worry for residents.

The Killings have often been blamed on unknown gunmen.

IPOB has also denied any involvement with the killings, saying the group is not, and has nothing to do with unknown gunmen.

It also Insists that the movement has not changed its non-violence philosophy in the struggles for Biafra restoration.

Watch video below: