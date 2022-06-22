The Senior Pastor of Abuja-based Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche has said that husbands that wait for their wives to pay house rent, children’s school fees, and buy foodstuffs, should pull their trousers and wear skirts.

Stating that it is an abomination for a woman to carry the burden of the house, Enenche narrated that one of the worst things he has seen is a man waiting for his wife to pay house rent, waiting for a woman to pay children’s school fees, to buy food in the house.

Enenche who said this while speaking in his church recently advised intending couples not to marry those who are with them for money, property, position, or influence.

He said, ”One of the worst things I have seen is when a man is waiting for his wife to pay house rent, waiting for a woman to pay children’s school fees, to buy food in the house. You are no longer a man then. Pull your trouser and wear skirt. Wear dress, wear gown.

“I cannot ask my wife where is your contribution to food money. I can’t..Children’s school fees what are you bringing…Not now. Before pastoring.”

”But when it gets to the point where the woman is carrying the burden of the home, it is an abomination. ”

Watch video below:

https://fb.watch/dO_-bNAXI8/