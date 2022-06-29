The Global Citizen Fellowship Program recently saw its newest batch of graduates celebrated in Lagos, Nigeria earlier in the month. The program is focused on enabling 15 changemakers with a year-long full-time internship aligned to one of Global Citizen’s four pillars of activity: creative, campaigns, rewards, and marketing. Powered by BeyGOOD (Beyonce Knowles-Carter philanthropic initiative) as well as renowned US actor, film-maker Tyler Perry.
Currently, in its 4th year, it has now been expanded to include Kenya alongside Nigeria and South Africa as countries of focus. 5 young persons (between the ages of 21 -25) from the aforementioned countries have been selected from applications received will commence the coveted paid fellowship program when the next set resumes in July 2022.
