Controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly called Portable on Tuesday staged a surprise wedding with babymama, Zainab Badmus during the naming ceremony of their son.

The event saw wild celebration from family and friends of street hop artiste, who apparently elated and teasing fans and attendees.

It was the second child that the self-styled ‘wahala’ singer would welcome with his baby mama, Zainab.

During the child’s naming ceremony, the “Zazu” crooner decided to take their relationship a step further by marrying his two-timed baby mama.

Portable, in a video of the naming ceremony could be seen carrying his first son with his wife seated with other family members on the high table.

The singer sprayed his wife N1000 notes, while she went on her knees and stretched out her finger for the singer, who slid a ring into it.

She reciprocated the gesture to Portable who was smiling amid cheers and applause.

The excited singer then helped his wife to her feet and continued spraying her.