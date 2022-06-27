Keeping BET Awards 2022 going along strong, Fireboy DML performed his smash hit “Peru.”

The Nigerian singer performed the first ever Afrobeats set at a BET Awards – and in style, too! Wearing a white vest and pants, Fireboy gave all the grooves and had the audience visibly moving back-and-forth during his performance.

Fireboy DML is nominated for Best International Act in the BET Awards.

Watch Fireboy DML perform “Peru” below.

Full performance video of @fireboydml 🇳🇬❤️ at the #BETAwards 2022. what a beautiful performance 🚀🚀🔥 pic.twitter.com/zFCxTqnE0L — OLUWATIMILEYIN 🥸 (@Ogteamie) June 27, 2022

Fireboy DML released his debut album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps back in 2019. The album contains previously released singles “Jealous,” “What If I Say” and “King.”

Since then, he’s followed up with his sophomore album APOLLO project, which he dropped in 2020, and hopped on other collaborations before he released “Peru” in 2021.

The song has sparked a couple of remixes from the acoustic version with Ed Sheeran to the more extravagant rendition featuring 21 Savage and Blxst.

Earlier this year, Fireboy DML announced his intentions to release his third studio album, Playboy.

In March, he dropped the title track from the album, which is a fast-paced Afrobeats joint that is guaranteed to get any dance floor popping.