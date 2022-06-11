…says he’s the best foot forward

By Gabriel Olawale

Edo politician and health professional, Victoria Amu, has congratulated former Lagos Governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his triumph at the APC’s special convention where he was confirmed the 2023 presidential candidate of the ruling party.

Amu described his victory in a statement as evidence of his symbolic position within the country and party as a unifying figure sympathetic to the cause and aspirations of all.

She also said he is the party’s best foot forward in 2023, where the APC and Tinubu will duel with the PDP and Atiku Abubakar for the presidency.

Her statement read: “I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the standard-bearer of our party, the All Progressives Congress, at the polls next year.”

“His comprehensive victory bears witness to his distinguished and symbolic position within the party, and the country at large, as a fair and unifying figure sympathetic to the cause and aspirations of all.”

“It also lends credence to the persuasive quality of his stated vision to bring the nation forward.”

“As an experienced politician with numerous victories under his belt, it is easy to see why delegates of our party from all regions of the country overwhelmingly endorsed him to lead the charge next year.”

“I am beyond confident that he is the party’s best foot forward in an important election, and that he will rally the country behind a sound agenda to deliver victory for the APC.”