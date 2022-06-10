A stakeholder has alleged the existence of stalemate and disagreements in the APC and PDP after the PDP Presidential Primaries.

The stakeholder opined that political parties have another hard nut to crack as PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will have to make a decision of picking a credible Vice President and running mate for his ticket.

John Oyega, an analyst from Benue state, said that while most Southern PDP governors are scheming to be picked, the chairman of the PDP governors forum, His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal may be rooting for a sitting governor.

He claimed that the governor has suggested that a former governor or a current member of the National Assembly will also be a good pick.

He said the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is believed to be one of the choices, being also a former deputy speaker House of Representatives whom he said, qualifies in his view and right so to be a vice presidential candidate.

According to him, “a number of governors, like that of Enugu, Oyo, Abia and Benue may be rooting for the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike to be Vice President.

He also said if not Wike, it should be Enugu state Governor, Ugwuanyi.

According to him, “Wike said one of the southern governors deceived all southern governors thereby betraying his colleagues and southern Nigeria as a whole to trade them for a vice presidential ambition and the governors have come to know that.”

The stakeholder said that a number of Southern PDP governors are angry and disappointed with the governor.

He said “they feel it would have been different if he merely attended the Asaba declaration and not comply with it but seeing as he was the one who hosted the historic meeting, it was very disappointing to see that the Governor was the first to betray the declaration and use it to negotiate for Vice President without consulting his colleagues in the south.”

“Atiku and the PDP leaders are in a dilemma. As if that is not enough, Wike has declared that he will support the decision of Atiku and the PDP leaders to pick any other person.”

“For Tambuwal who is lobbying for Ihedioha and Wike whose option B is Ugwuanyi, if Atiku and the PDP decide not to go to the South-East, then what it means is that, their options will not be viable.”

“In the light of this quagmire and disagreements among the governors, some PDP elders and key leaders are of the view that the governors should be left out to focus on managing and winning their states than leaving their states to campaign as Vice President. This is because it is the win in their states that will culminate in a national victory for the party.”

“Most of these governors have tough succession battles with the APC challenge. A number of them are pushing for their successors to win the governorship while at the same time they are also on the ballot for senatorial slots that are not certain.”

“Even the Party elders feel that governors need to be supported to enable them win such states like in Sokoto which PDP won by just 300 votes in 2019 as recently talked about by Wike.”