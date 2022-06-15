One of the many aim of vibe with E_blaq and Yinye is to showcase talent; young and energetic talent will be discovered; giving them an opportunity to be heard and seen and then connecting celebrities to their fans.

Vibe Room with E_blaq and Yinye which is set for June 2022 will witness a lot of celebrities present, one of the intention of vibe room is to help the fans of these celebrities connect and Vibe with them.

Vibe Room with E_blaq and Yinye will project many under-rated talent and give them room to excel from there energetic and electrifying performance; this is one show you will not want to miss.

If you’ve been looking out to meeting your favourite celebrities, then this show is a must attend for you,

Get the opportunity of meeting your favourite celebrities without stress, vibe and catch cruise with them,

The even wil feature lots of games and meet and greet session, upcoming stars and talent will have the opportunity to be heard.

Vibe Room will have a talk show series with celebrities and mentors at various fields, get to interact with them.

There’s won’t be any dull moment in the show, come and have premium fun, catch maximum cruise, there will be no dull vibes at any point.

It’s will be filled with so many times of games, talk shows, talent hunt, giveaways and so many exciting engagements and activities