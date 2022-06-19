Award-winning Nigerian pro Disc Jockey, song-writer, sound engineer, recording artist, and brand ambassador, Tamuno-omie Nime Lazarus, popularly known as VDJ Tflexx, who hails from Okrika in Rivers State, Nigeria, is the CEO to an entertainment label named Bole Republic Inc.

The budding DJ cum singer, who started his career when he was employed to work with Royal Crown multi-media studio, where he made beats and recorded artists in their studio, has opened up on his early life, career, and his forthcoming Extended Play and how he has been putting efforts together to ensure it’s successful release. But according to him, he will be releasing the highly anticipated EP titled ‘Cruise’ on the 15th of July, 2022.

However, he, while fielding questions from pressmen recently, shed more light on his musical career. According to him, he started while working with Royal Crown because he was so good and got exposed to many artists whom he got insights while recording and mixing their crafts. “I am also widely known as a music promoter among other things I do. But I gained prominence after releasing my first mixtape titled ‘House of Banger’ which was a compilation of big hits in the country at that time.”

VDJ Tflexx as a recording artist has worked with various artists in the country such as Abobi eddieroll, Nathan Walid, Pizo Etuk, D Yong, King Stunna, Samflow, Newkid MYb, Trate, Young Presh, Double K, DerryBlack, and he is looking forward to work with mainstream artists like Burna Boy, Mr. Eazi, M.I Abaga, Wizkid, Jesse Jagz, Fireboy. As a Disk Jockey, he has attended more than a hundred shows and events to his name and patiently working hard to be linked up with one of Nigeria’s finest Disk Jockey, DJ Neptune.