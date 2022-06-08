Photo Caption: Financial partners and Valency Agro Nigeria Limited officials along with Mr Praveen Kumar Jain, Chairman & Founder Valency Group

Valency Agro Nigeria Limited, a leading Privately held company incorporated in Nigeria, has unveiled a world-class industrial park located in Oyo State. The cutting-edge park was formally inaugurated by Mr. Praveen Kumar Jain, Chairman of Valency Group on 2 June 2022 with representatives of traditional rulers of the host community, the financial partners of Valency, to name a few FirstBank, Zenith Bank, Coronation Bank, Fidelity Bank, Wema Bank, Globus, and United Bank for Africa and other relevant stakeholders in attendance.

Speaking at the historic function, Mr. Praveen Kumar Jain noted that the landmark project is a demonstration of Valency’s commitment to Nigeria’s development in the manufacturing sector, and across the entire agro value chain, promising that the industrial park will grow together with the host community. The chairman pointed out that Valency has a very strong team in Nigeria, while mentioning that he would be leaving a huge burden on their shoulders trusting that they will deliver.

“The inauguration of this industrial park is a memorable moment for all of us and is also a very important milestone for us as a group. More importantly, it demonstrates to Nigeria that our investment will be continuing in this country. This is also part of our value addition to the agricultural produce and export balance of Nigeria. We will keep supporting everyone around our host community in the best possible ways,” he said.

Also speaking at the trailblazing ceremony, Mr. Sumit Jain, Group CEO at Valency, described the project as an enormous feat that will create wealth and wellbeing for the company and Nigerians with opportunities for growth.

“Valency Industrial Park (VIP) is an enormous feat for our great company, Valency Agro Nigeria Limited. We are grateful to be honored by the presence of our chairman, Praveen Kumar Jain who is always delighted to identify with Africa and Nigeria in particular.

“We have built a world-class company – one that creates wealth and wellbeing, with opportunities for growth and development for all our stakeholders. I hope that your partnership with us is rewarding, challenging, and exciting,” he said.

The company boss revealed that the industrial park has been designed to meet its organizational goals and as such would have various operations like warehousing for all their commodities and processing facilities for future projects.

“With the opening of this park and its operations, our goals are promoting made-in-Nigeria products, catering for the needs of Nigerian farmers by providing high quality agric inputs such as seeds, fertilizers, and agrochemicals, contributing our quota in feeding the nation, and creating more job opportunities for the surrounding communities.

“Having recognized that our people are our strength, I implore you all to put in your best as always and make this park the world best,” Mr Jain said.