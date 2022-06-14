V Bank, Nigeria’s foremost fully digital bank powered by VFD Microfinance Bank has won the Mobile Banking App of the Year Award back-to-back at this year’s GAGE Awards which was held at the prestigious Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, June 11, 2022.

The third edition of the award tagged: ‘’Embracing the Digital Era’’ is a comprehensive celebration of individuals and brands that have leveraged the power of the internet to make life easier and simpler as well as facilitate growth, drive innovation, and attract new talent to the digital space.

V Bank was voted ahead of other financial services brands like GTCO, Access Bank, Polaris Bank, and Wema Bank’s ALAT who were competing in the same category. V Bank emerged as the overwhelming favourite in this division, which is a testament to their having won the same award for 2021 ahead of similar competing brands.

Explaining why the Vbank App was considered in this category, the organizer, noted that the Bank App was outstanding, has a mobile-first design, uses large design elements, and provides a logical path to follow as well as making usage easy and obvious.Also, the app focuses on a primary task to make transactions easier in the year under review.

Commenting, Managing Director, VFD Microfinance Bank, Gbenga Omolokun appreciatedeveryone who voted for the bank saying “Thank you for supporting us through the years casting your votes in our favor. We will continue to innovate to keep serving you better”.

Recently, V Bank upgraded the mobile app with pioneering features to promote ease of use for its customers. The new app boasts of exciting features including Cardless Withdrawals, Multiple Funds transfers, Recurring Transactions, Proximity Payments, Advance Budgeting, and Intelligent airtime top-up.

Further, users can securely access their accounts to automate recurring bills, send and receive funds using a unique QR code, track daily, weekly, and monthly spending, generate virtual cards for online payments and enable/disable and change pins for physical cards, all within a sleek, responsive, easy-to-use interface. Buy airtime and data, Open fixed deposits, set targets for saving, and make free transfers.

Since inception, the digital bank has onboarded hundreds of thousands of customers and businesses on its mobile banking platform across Nigeria and processed transactions worth billions. The all-digital platform is most accessed in cities including Lagos, Anambra, Port-Harcourt, Abuja, and Asaba.

VBank is available as V by VFD on the Play and iOS app stores. For more information, visit vbank.ng