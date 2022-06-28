.

Imo State Governor Sen. Hope Uzodimma has extended his warm Felicitation to the Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola on his appointment and swearing-in as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

In a statement personally signed by him on Tuesday, the Governor noted that with more than 11 years at the Supreme Court and judicial experience that traversed Lagos, Enugu and Kaduna Divisions of the Appeal Court, the new Chief Justice was “tailor-made for the job”.

Uzodimma added that Nigerians were indeed looking forward to a more robust and responsive judiciary that will sustain the gains of democracy under the leadership of Justice Ariwoola.

The Governor said that the Government and people of Imo State wish the new Chief Judge a successful and fruitful tenure.