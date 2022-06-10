.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Friday, congratulated Senator Bola Tinubu on his emergence as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election.

Uzodinma congratulated the APC Presidential flag bearer in a statement signed as the Chairman, APC Special Convention /Presidential Primaries 2022.

He said that by Tinubu’s victory, the party had once again demonstrated to Nigerians that APC was dedicated and committed to the tenets of democracy.

According to him, the party has shown dedication to upholding all democratic principles by conducting a free, fair and credible primaries.

“Tinubu’s emergence and victory has demonstrated strength, tenacity, experience, credibility and integrity as one of the founding members of the APC.

“Tinubu’s huge support and contributions over the years toward the growth and development of the party in particular, and the nation’s democracy at large cannot be over emphasised,” he said.

Uzodinma commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling leadership qualities that gave rise to a worthy successor in Tinubu, who would continue with the good works of the President.

Similarly, he commended the APC National Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and his team for providing an enabling environment that resulted in the free, fair and credible presidential primaries.

He said: “By this victory we are confident that the APC will definitely cruise to victory in the 2023 presidential elections and other elections at all levels.

“I therefore call on all our party supporters in Imo, South East and across the country to come together, irrespective of differences and support Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to emerge the next president of our dear country as his wealth of experience, doggedness and sincerity of purpose is needed to move our country forward at this time.

“In my capacity as the chairman of the APC special convention and presidential primaries 2022, I want to call on my brothers who were aspirants at the presidential primaries to close ranks.

“The primary election is over and a winner has emerged, now is time to work together to support our flag bearer to win the 2023 presidential election,” he stressed.