…Calls for provision of basic amenities, healthcare facilities, schools

By Chioma Obinna

The Secretary-General of the United Towns Agency, UTA, for North-South Co-operation, Eya Essif, has stressed the need to bridge the yeaning gap between the North and the South in terms of the Human Development Index, HDI as well as meeting the health-related Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs. The UTA is a United Nations accredited Non- Governmental Organisation (NGO) that promotes North-South cooperation.

Speaking during her visit to Nigeria, Eya Essif who noted that health is well placed in the SDGs added that Goal 3 was broad to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages.

The SDG declaration emphasises that to achieve the overall health goal, the world must achieve universal health coverage, UHC, and access to quality health care. “No one must be left behind.”

Eya Essif, who visited Nigeria recently to explore the possibility of establishing the UTA Country office in Nigeria, in a statement, signed by the Director of Public Affairs, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Dr. Abubakar Jimoh, said strong health equity monitoring systems are important for countries on the path to reducing inequalities in health and achieving the health-related SDGs.

Essif said this places UHC as at the centre of the SDG 3 health goal and SDG 3 as a contributor to and beneficiary of sustainable development, with linkages to all the other SDG targets. Achieving SDG 3 will depend on progress in other SDGs – for example, poverty reduction; education; nutrition; gender equality; clean water and sanitation, sustainable energy and safer cities.

She said the UTA currently has a presence in 110 countries and the organisation is executing diverse humanitarian projects in irrigation systems, electricity, environmental protection, human rights protection and SDGs.

According to the statement, Essif was instrumental in the appointment of Nigerian Born Journalist, Princess Abigail Chinyere Amalaha as the UTA Country President in Nigeria. Beyond promoting North-South cooperation, Eya Essif is equally resolutely committed to promoting cooperation and sustainable development among developing countries especially Nigeria.

Essif, a Tunisian-born businesswoman, is a diplomat and human rights, activist.

The statement further added that since her appointment as UTA Secretary-General in 2017, Eya Essif has deployed her widely acknowledged business acumen, diplomacy and knowledge of international relations in championing the numerous activities of the Agency. She has been vigorously campaigning for peace and improved living conditions for less privileged people around the world. Under her visionary and dynamic leadership, UTA has been supporting many countries in Africa, Asia and other parts of the world in providing basic amenities, shelter, healthcare facilities and schools.

“Eya Essif has been using the instrumentality of her exalted office to demand the implementation of the universal human rights policy by the United Nations.

“Eya Essif is a recipient of several honours and honorary awards at home and internationally for her remarkable achievement in the promotion of global peace, security and human rights. She is noted for her outstanding leadership qualities and commitment to making the world a better place. Her voice resonates all around the world. She is indeed a role model for women.”

Found in 1986, UTA enjoys consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council. It is actively involved in diverse fields from scientific exchange to religion and humanitarian aid. It equally plays key role in raising awareness of international mechanisms for the protection of human rights and establishing a solid foundation for the implementation of its strategy for achieving sustainable Development Goals.