Federal government has concluded plans to prosecute any of the market women who uses Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) to fry potatoe/plantain chips and Akara to sell to the public while warning corporate entity to steer clear of importing such toxic products into the country or face serious sanctions.

Prof. Babajide Alloy, a consultant in the Federal Ministry of Environment, gave the warning Tuesday in Calabar while answering questions shortly after a training workshop organised by the ministry to sensitize the public on the illicit use of PCBs.

Babajide charged market women in the country to desist from using PCBs oil to fry food like potatoes, plantain chips akara which is meant for consumption as they are highly toxic and can lead to heart disease , lung cancer , kidney and liver failure.

Babajide said :” The oil is toxic, and carcinogenic , very harmful for human consumption, the deliberate use of Polychlorinated Biphenyl PCBs (transformer oil used in human enterprise) is deadly.

“For a long time, it was the cooling liquid used in electricity transformers, eventually the world found out that this oil was toxic”. Babajide added

The training and capacity building workshop for state councils, regulatory officers,power operators and custom officers on application of PCBs regulations’ and guidelines for environmentally sound management (ESM) of PCBs stated that jail term awaits those caught using PCBs to fry akara, chicken and plantain chips at road side to sell to the public.

“Following a thorough assessment , we found out PCBs were all over the place in Nigeria. Dump sites, and all compounds of old NEPA, it was later discovered that the oil was toxic and injurious to human health when consumed in food or drop into the ground as it affect plants and crops and when such items are consumed ,it can very harmful to the body.

“Survey carried out by Federal Ministry of Environment revealed that this oil unfortunately finds it’s way into our markets and because it looks like cooking oil, a lot of women frying akara mix it to fry their merchandise and sell to unsuspecting members of the public because it hardly disappear in the frying pan.

“There are many of them who t may not know that what they are doing is harmful and toxic for consumption, hence this exercise to sensitize policy makers and directors from all spheres of life”. The University Don maintained.

On her part Dr Oluwatoyin Adejonwo, senior lecture from University of Lagos said a lot of people who have been consuming food made with PBCs were e at high risk of developing cancer and other ailments which has in no small way affected millions of unsuspecting persons.

She said that corporate entities involved in the importation of PBCs should desist from such practice as they were endangering the health of Nigerians.

Speaking further , she said there would be heavy penalties by government on entities who continue to import PBCs as plans have been concluded in that direction .