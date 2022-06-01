Bishop Sunday Onuoha

By Steve Oko

A team of United States investors due for Nigeria next week, has reportedly put off the proposed visit to the country following the abduction of the Prelate of Methodist Church, His Eminence Samuel Uche.

Co-chair of Interfaith Peace and Dialogue Forum, and a leading governorship aspirant of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Abia State, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, who disclosed this Wednesday in Umuahia during a media debate by aspirants of the party, decried the growing insecurity in the country, particularly in the South East of late.

Bishop Onuoha, who expressed rage over the menacing activities of criminal herdsmen and other hoodlums in the zone, challenged security agencies to rise to the occasion.

This is as another governorship aspirant, Otisi Ebitu Ukaiwe, the son of Nigeria’s former Chief of General Staff, Commodore Ebitu Ukaiwe, disclosed that his father was sacked because of his opposition to Nigeria joining the Organisation of Islamic Countries, OIC.

Ukiwe who regretted that some unpatriotic Nigerians were benefiting from insecurity in the country, condemned the recruitment of repented criminals into Nigeria’s armed forces.

Bishop Onuoha promised to, if elected, deploy his security vote fully into tackling security challenges in the state.

The United Nations Peace Ambassador promised to fast-track efforts toward resolving aggrieved persons and groups in the country for a peaceful and cohesive society.

He recalled how he took Pa Mbazuliki Amaechi to canvas for the release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention, a venture he described as risky but necessary to restore peace to South East.

Bishop Onuoha also expressed concern over the deplorable state of infrastructure in the state, particularly Aba, and promised to rebuild the state by leveraging on his international contacts.

His words: “Today, Aba is completely shut down. I will open up Aba. The whole markets in Aba are not functioning but I will fix Aba and use security vote to secure the people when I become the Governor.”

The cleric who said he was fully prepared to fix Abia if given the opportunity, solicited the support of delegates at the forthcoming primaries of the party.

Similarly, Otisi Ebitu Ukaiwe, promised: “Abia of the dream of our founding fathers if elected Governor.”

He promised to massively engage youths in agriculture for self-reliance.

The media parley involved Bishop Sunday Onuoha of Methodist Church and Otisi for Governor and Hon John Abraham Godson and Mr Franklin Nwaubani of, aspirants for Senate as well as Hon Obinna Nwosu, aspirants for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency.

Senatorial aspirant, John Godson, who is a former legislator in Poland, said his mission in the Abia Central Senatorial race was to replicate his legislative performance in Poland.

Similarly, House of Representatives aspirant, Ikenna Nwaubani promised to revolutionize palm industry in Abia Central and to help fight unemployment if elected.

Another aspirant, Obinna Nwosu condemned the non-payment of workers’ salary and pensioners’ stipends, saying he will sponsor a bill to criminalize such attitude.

Earlier in a remark, the Chairman of ADC, and a veteran Journalist, Don Norma Obinna, said the party was prepared to rescue the state from the chains of misgovernance.

He appealed to eligible voters in Abia to get their Permanent Voter Card, PVC before the June 30 deadline to enable them support the party in its efforts to dislodge those holding the state down.

Vanguard News Nigeria