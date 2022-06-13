.

By Biodun Busari

The United States’ House of Representatives on its second public hearing of the month on Monday have selected a panel that will investigate the invasion of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

According to CNN, a Wyoming Republican in the committee, Vice Chair Liz Cheney who outlined on Thursday what the committee plans to unveil over its seven June hearings said the hearing is expected to feature how the former President Donald Trump had “engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information,” adding that though “Trump and his advisers knew that he had, in fact, lost the election.”

It was revealed that the today’s hearing will include testimony from conservative Republican election attorney Ben Ginsberg and former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, according to a press release from the committee.

Additional testimony is expected from BJay Pak, the former US Attorney for the North District of Georgia, and Al Schmidt, a former Philadelphia city commissioner.

Chris Stirewalt, the former Fox political editor who was fired from the network in January 2021 after right-wing backlash to Fox’s call of Arizona for then-candidate Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election, will also appear as a witness.

Monday’s delivery will follow the panel’s first prime-time hearing last week, which encompassed a judiciously constructed timeline of the events leading up to January 6, emotional testimony from a Capitol Police officer injured in the riot and never-before-seen footage.

Testimony played during that hearing revealed that Ivanka Trump, the former President’s daughter and former White House senior adviser, had told the committee that she respected former Attorney General William Barr had “accepted” his statement that there wasn’t sufficient voter fraud to overturn the 2020 election. In his own recorded testimony before the panel, Barr had said the former President’s claims of voter fraud were “bullshit.”

Trump commented publicly against his daughter’s testimony, writing on his social media platform, Truth Social: “Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!)”