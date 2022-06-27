By Miftaudeen Raji

Foremost Nigerian human rights activist, Dr.Joe Okei-Odumakin has applauded the ban on abortion in the United States.

Recall that the US Supreme Court on Friday delivered a ruling, which put an end to the constitutional right to abortion in the US.



Speaking on the development, Okei-Odumakin described the recent US Supreme Court ruling as a dream come through “for me personally in view of my value system.”

She noted that the mystery behind conception can not be explained by any science or scientist. “It simply depicts that only the Supreme being has the power to make life and therefore only Him has the right to terminate such as life is sacrosanct,” she added.

The President of Women Arise said the development has further justified the advocacy of the organisation against abortion as “we hold the belief that abortion is synonymous to murder.”

Okei-Odumakin added, “Our womenfolk will sure be encouraged by the criminalization of abortion in the US to abstain from such act in this part of the world as well.”

The US abortion ban has been described seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life.



With the recent abortion ban, the court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v Wade” ruling that enshrined a woman’s right to an abortion, saying that individual states can now permit or restrict the procedure themselves.

