By Ugochukwu Alaribe – Umuahia

Two men were on Tuesday reportedly killed by unknown gunmen at the Ogbor Hill waterside Bridge, Aba, Abia State.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the victims, identified as Sammy and Alaba, who are musical equipment and footwear sellers, respectively,at the waterside bridge, were trailed to the area by the gunmen.

Vanguard gathered that the killers came on four tricycles loaded with some boys who shot the two victims at one of the shops.

Alaba was said to have left his shop to greet his friend ,Sammy, unaware that danger was lurking.

“Suddenly some gunmen with four tricycles confronted Alaba and one of them was asking money-related questions and nobody expected the sudden shooting of Alaba which scared everyone.

“We were all watching from afar when the same boys shot Sammy and used an axe on him.

“It was disturbing that this incident happened just few metres away from the Eziama Police Station without the policemen making effort to ascertain where the gunshot came from,” the eyewitnesses said.

It was further gathered that Alaba’s young son sustained injuries from the attack and is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Corpses of the deceased have been deposited at an undisclosed morgue in the city.

Contacted, Police Command Public Relations Officer,Abia State Command, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna,was yet to respond to calls and a text message placed on his mobile line,as at press time.

