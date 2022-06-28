.

— lssue a month ultimatum to Govt

–— Accuse Governing Council of frustrating Varsity’s take off

Dayo Johnson, Akure

Three Non teaching staff of the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo in Ondo state have protested against the delay in the appointment of a Vice Chancelllor for the college upgraded to a University Status by President Muhammadu Buhari in January this year.

They have therefore given a month ultimatum to the Federal goverement to appoint for the new University, a Vice Chancellor, failure of which they would no longer be able to guaranteed peace in the institution.

The protesting worker, blocked the busy Ondo / Ore highway for hours thereby causing traffic gridlock.

Gates leading to the institution were firmly locked preventing free access by students, workers and visitors into the campus.

They displayed various placards with inscriptions such as ” Adeyemi Community demnds a Vice Chncellor, Presidency give us our Vive Chncellor, Adamu Adamu give us our Vice Chancellor , other principal officers, All we are saying is give us our Vice Chancellor, amongst others.

In a communique issued by the joint Congress of the Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education , Nigeria, SSUCOEN, National Association of Academic Technologist of Nigeria, NACEATON and the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Associated lnstitutions NASU, after the protest, they accused the institutions governing council of frustrating the take off of the university.

The communique was signed by the chairman of SSUCOEN, Comrade C. Oguayo, Chairman,NACEATON, Comrade F. A Akinnate , Chairman, NASU, Comrade, Comrade P. Akinjide and secretaries of the three Union’s.

The Chairmen of the Union’s observed that by the “Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette, No. 4, Vol. 19, Lagos – 7th January, 2022 recognized Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (Establishment) Act, 2021

” By this Act, law establishing Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo had been repealed.

“The Act that established AFUED was passed by the Senate on 13th October, 2021, passed by the House of Representatives on 23rd July, 2020, signed by the Clerk to the National Assembly on 25th November, 2021 and signed into Law by President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR on 23rd December, 2021.

“By implications, ACE, Ondo no longer exist in FRN law and Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo ought to have taken effect from 23rd December, 2021.

“The Governing Council of ACE, Ondo is using its wills to torpedo the takeoff of the University.

“The position of the Governing Council is working against the stand of the Federal Government of Nigeria as indicated in the University Gazette.

“The Governing Council is hereby challenged to have negated the Federal Government of Nigeria’s position.

“The Unions observed with dismay that the Governing Council concealed information from members of staff as regards the University status and used that to reappoint the College Provost and Registrar to torpedo the takeoff of the University, despite that Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo is no longer in existence by Law.

“The act of the Governing Council was illegal and dereliction of functions. The Official Gazette empowers the Governing Council to still continue in office as the Council of the University but not as Council of College of Education.

“Hence, such provision negates the decision of the Governing Council to re-appoint the Provost and the Registrar for a second term in office when there is no more College of Education.

“The Official Gazette stated that the University shall be supervised by the National Universities Commission (NUC) but not National Commission for Colleges of Education.

“It was observed with dismay that representative of the NCCE was still attending Governing Council meeting which is considered illegal and against ethical principles.Second schedule, sections 24 (8) and 27 (5) under Transfer of Functions, item 2.

The Joint Congress therefore recommended the ” immediate takeoff of the University as established by the Law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (the University should have taken off since 23rd December, 2021 when accented into Law by President Muhammadu Buhari).

“The immediate reversal of the reappointment of the Provost and the College Registrar for a second term.

“The Official Gazette should be fully implemented with immediate effect.

“One (1) month notice is hereby given to the Federal Government to effect the implementation of the recommendations of the Joint Congress of the three (3) Unions.

The union said that “The Federal Government of Nigeria should honour her Laws and act accordingly.