By Fortune Eromosele

UNESCO Laureate, Pro – Chancellor and Chairman Board of Trustees of West Coast International University of Sciences Technology Management, Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu has appointed top Indian Professor Dr. Vshwa Nath Maurya as his Pro – Vice Chancellor.

The top most Indian distinguished Professor Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya has also been recently appointed as Pro Vice – Chancellor of West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts.

The Pro- Chancellor of WCIU and UNESCO Laureate Prof. Bashiru Aremu has announced and declared for circulation of all concerned people, dignitaries and authorities that Prof. (Dr.) Vishwa Nath Maurya has been appointed as Pro Vice Chancellor of WCIU, United States of America who till now has served as a Distinguished Professor and Executive Dean & Director of Faculty of Science and Technology, Academics and Research Development of Crown University International Inc USA, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Read Also:

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu approves triple global golden awards for Prof Rajat

The appointment letter issued to Prof. V N Maurya for the post of Pro Vice Chancellor of West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts (WCIU) , United States of America, was approved by the Board of Directors and Trustees of WCIU and its International Advisory Board of Academic Standards.

According to his appointment letter dated 14th June 2022 for the post of Pro Vice Chancellor of WCIU, it was circulated to all concerning dignitaries and authorities of the University including its Dean, Director and Registrar etc. Moreover, the Pro – Vice Chancellor of WCIU, Prof. Vishwa Nath Maurya will remain to continue as a visiting and adjunct Professor and Member, Board of Trustees and Official Representative of Vice Chancellor of the Crown University International Inc USA.

UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu stated that the newly appointed Pro – Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vishwa Nath Maurya has accomplished his triple Post – Doctorate Degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) in diversified core subjects of Science, Technology and Management from Internationally accredited Crown University International Inc USA in collaboration of West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts, United States of America.

The newly appointed Pro – VC Prof. V N Maurya will be responsible for enhancing academic and research standards including national and international collaboration of accredited and Recognized Institutions with West Coast International University for achieving its greater heights at the World level.

Prior to his appointment as Pro Vice Chancellor of WCIU, United States of America, Prof. Maurya has served as Distinguished Professor, Head of Dept./School/Institute; Controller of Examinations, Executive Dean and Director/Principal of Faculty as well as of Technical Institutes, Academic Affairs and Research Development, Head Examiner of Central Evaluation in Asian, African, American and Australian renowned Universities including the Crown University International Inc. USA (Argentina),; University of Fiji, Fiji Islands; Copperstone University, Zambia (South Africa) ; K.L. University Andhra Pradesh ; Oriental University, Indore (India) ; Rajasthan Technical University, Kota and AKTU (formerly U. P. Technical University, Lucknow),; CSJM University Kanpur and U. P. Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Allahabad as Visiting Professor.

The World acclaimed Emeritus Professor (on merit) and UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu added further that the top most Distinguished Professor Dr. V N Maurya has his name and fame in Academics and scientific research communities both at the national and international level. Prof. Maurya has contributed immensely in diversified fields of academics, research and community services.

For his considerable and significant contributions Prof. V N Maurya has been honoured for number of national and global awards.

Vanguard News Nigeria