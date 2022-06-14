By Ebunoluwa Sessou

In a bid to combat humanity’s greatest challenges of poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice, the United Nations Association of Nigeria, UNAN, will usher in the new Executive Committee in July as part of activities to celebrate UNAN DAY 2022 inauguration and fundraising event for the fulfillment of five key Sustainable Development Goals, SDG s5.

The United Nations SDG5 is anchored on transforming lives through five powerful drivers including People, Planet, Prosperity, Peace and Partnership.

The UNAN’s quest is to aid the blueprint to achieve a better and sustainable future for all and to enjoin all and sundry to take action with social responsibility for one another starting with disadvantaged areas and people in Lagos State.

In a statement by UNAN’s President, Mrs. Joan Agha, the organisation is in its 7th year of this Masterplan since UN declared the 17 SDGs in 2015 to solicit support from partners, collaborators and benefactors in improving lives through SDG 1, 2, 6 and 8 which state thus: No Poverty, No Hunger, Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Growth.

With the theme: United Nations SDGs and the imperatives of targeted Social Responsibility action in Nigeria, she said the inauguration of the key drivers of this project will benefit Lagos State citizens.

Chairman, Organising Committee, Mrs Ifeoma Nwuke, however, said: “A burden of expectations resides in us all to implement the ideals of the SDGs for the betterment of sustainability and growth envisioned by the UN in 2015. It is up to us all to raise our standards of living for ourselves and our fellow human beings.”